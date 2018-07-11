Green light for Fryslan offshore

The Dutch Council of State has given the go-ahead for the 316MW Fryslan offshore wind farm at Ijsselmeer lake in the Netherlands.

All objections to permits for the project were dismissed as unfounded by the council, which is a Dutch government advisory body.

The project is expected to feature 89 turbines at a site near Breezanddijk.

Construction is expected to start next year, with the project fully operational in 2021, the developer Windpark Fryslan said.

Last year, the Dutch province of Friesland agreed to invest up to €127m in the project.

