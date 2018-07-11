Articles Filter

Green light for Fryslan offshore

Objections to 316MW project on Ijsselmeer lake 'unfounded'

Green light for Fryslan offshore image 11/07/2018

The Dutch Council of State has given the go-ahead for the 316MW Fryslan offshore wind farm at Ijsselmeer lake in the Netherlands.

All objections to permits for the project were dismissed as unfounded by the council, which is a Dutch government advisory body.

The project is expected to feature 89 turbines at a site near Breezanddijk.

Construction is expected to start next year, with the project fully operational in 2021, the developer Windpark Fryslan said.

Last year, the Dutch province of Friesland agreed to invest up to €127m in the project.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.