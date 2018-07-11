Sheringham maintains local ties

UK offshore services outfit Stowen Clean Energy has won a maintenance contract from Equinor for the 316.8MW Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm off the north Norfolk coast of England.

The Great Yarmouth-based business will provide inspection, non-destructive testing services and maintenance works for the project’s monopile foundations, which support Siemens Gamesa 3.6MW turbines.

Stowen Clean Energy technical director Kieron Ford said the Equinor contract would help to cement the company’s position as a major player in the global offshore renewable sector.

He said: “Working alongside Equinor is always an insight to the commitment they have to ensuring their assets exceed their life expectancy.”

Image: Stowen Clean Energy