Turnkey triumph for Vestas in Oz

112MW Granville Harbour wind farm to feature V126-3.6MW turbines

Turnkey triumph for Vestas in Oz image 12/07/2018

Vestas has won a 112MW turnkey deal to supply turbines and build the Granville Harbour wind farm in Australia.

The Danish manufacturer will deliver 31 V126-3.6MW units on 137-metre towers to local outfit Palisade Investment Partners.

The project scope includes civil engineering and electrical works at the project in Tasmania. Commissioning of the hardware is also included as is a 25-year service agreement.

Commercial operations at Granville Harbour, acquired by Palisade from Westcoast Wind earlier this year, are slated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Palisade chief executive Roger Lloyd said Vestas offers the “optimal product” for the site “at a competitive cost of energy”.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said the company’s “local experience” is behind the new order.

Image: Vestas

