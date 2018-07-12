Nordex puts on half-time show

Nordex notched a total of 2.1GW of new business in the first half of this year, more than double the 933MW achieved by the manufacturer in the same six months of 2017.

The German manufacturer secured a shave over 1GW of new supply deals in the second quarter, around twice the level recorded in the same three months in 2017.

The order intake for the period this year comes on top of a 1GW-plus haul in the first three months.

Second quarter sales included a 595MW deal to supply hardware to a project in Brazil, which was also the largest market during the period.

The AW3000 was the leading product taking 88% of the new deals in the quarter.

Image: Nordex