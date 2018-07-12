Danes scoop Serbian wind prize

Danish manufacturer Vestas has won an order for 20 turbines totalling 69MW in Serbia from MK Fintel Wind Beograd.

The V126-3.45MW hardware, which will feature site-specific towers, is for the Kosava 1 project.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning, as well as a 12-year active output management 4000 service agreement.

It is the third deal that Vestas has secured with Fintel in Serbia, having supplied turbines to the Kula and La Piccolina wind farms previously.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “The key to this project was our capability to develop a site-specific solution using tailored towers.

“With the largest order to date between MK Fintel and Vestas in Serbia, we are delighted to reaffirm our strong and long-standing relationship.”

MK Fintel chief executive Tiziano Giovannetti said: “Kosava 1 is to date our biggest single wind development and it is also the third project in a row with Vestas.

“We look forward to complete it and immediately start working on Kosava 2 and on the many other projects of our ambitious pipeline in the Balkans and in Russia, hopefully consolidating our partnership with Vestas.”

Image: Vestas