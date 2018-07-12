Articles Filter

US approves 900MW wind plans

Green light from regulators in South Dakota and Missouri for new projects  

US approves 900MW wind plans image 12/07/2018

US state regulators have given the green light to wind farms totalling 900MW in South Dakota and Missouri.

The Missouri Public Service Commission gave the go-ahead to Liberty Utilities-Empire's plans for 600MW of new wind generation to supply customers in the south-west of the US state. 

Meanwhile, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has approved permits for the up to 300MW Dakota Range wind farm, which is being developed by Xcel Energy. 

Dakota Range is expected to be operational in 2021.

Image: Pixabay

