Posh targets Taiwan spice

Singapore-based marine outfit PACC Offshore Services Holdings has teamed up with Taiwanese company Kerry TJ logistics to offer integrated offshore services in Taiwan.

The joint venture, named Posh Kerry Renewables, is aimed at offshore wind farm developers, EPCI contractors and turbine manufacturers.

Posh Kerry has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Rolls-Royce to explore designs for walk-to-work and services operations vessels “specific to offshore wind operations”, the company said.

Further MoUs have been signed with Macquarie Capital and Swancor to jointly explore “collaboration opportunities” in Taiwan offshore.

Image: reNEWS