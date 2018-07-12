Articles Filter

Goldwind eyes Danish growth

New facility in Soften has capacity to boost staff to 70 from 25 currently

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind is expanding operations in Denmark with the opening of a new office, according to the Danish wind energy association.

A new facility in Soften, near Aarhus in east Jutland, has capacity to increase staff to 70 from the current 25 personnel.

Goldwind regards the east Jutland region to be a “competence centre” for wind turbine technology, the association said.  

Goldwind has 20 years of experience in the wind industry and has installed more than 28,500 turbines globally with a total capacity of over 44GW, it added.

