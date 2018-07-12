Goldwind eyes Danish growth

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind is expanding operations in Denmark with the opening of a new office, according to the Danish wind energy association.

A new facility in Soften, near Aarhus in east Jutland, has capacity to increase staff to 70 from the current 25 personnel.

Goldwind regards the east Jutland region to be a “competence centre” for wind turbine technology, the association said.

Goldwind has 20 years of experience in the wind industry and has installed more than 28,500 turbines globally with a total capacity of over 44GW, it added.

Image: Goldwind