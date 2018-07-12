Siemens shines for Vietnam solar

Siemens has won an electrical balance of plant contract to supply systems to Trung Nam Group for a 258MW solar farm in Vietnam.

The German manufacturer will deliver power and distribution transformers, gas-insulated medium-voltage switchgear, circuit-breakers and a monitoring and control system.

Siemens medium voltage and systems business unit chief executive Stephan May said: "The customer received our competent support in the bidding phase and will get a very competitive solution.

"We are proud to be able to offer the best solution that will play a vital role in supporting the energy transformation in Vietnam."

The contract has a total value of $17.5m, Siemens said.

Image: Pixabay