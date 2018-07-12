Siemens shines for Vietnam solar
Trung Nam Group awards supply contract for 258MW project
Siemens has won an electrical balance of plant contract to supply systems to Trung Nam Group for a 258MW solar farm in Vietnam.
The German manufacturer will deliver power and distribution transformers, gas-insulated medium-voltage switchgear, circuit-breakers and a monitoring and control system.
Siemens medium voltage and systems business unit chief executive Stephan May said: "The customer received our competent support in the bidding phase and will get a very competitive solution.
"We are proud to be able to offer the best solution that will play a vital role in supporting the energy transformation in Vietnam."
The contract has a total value of $17.5m, Siemens said.
Image: Pixabay