Acciona concentrates on Chile sun

A consortium of Acciona and Abengoa has been selected to construct the 110MW Cerro Dominador concentrated solar power plant in Chile.

Acciona will build the project, which will feature Abengoa technology and is located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

Related Stories Acciona makes Chilean power play

07 Mar 2018

Contour soaks up Spanish sun

27 Feb 2018 Cerro Dominador, which is owned by funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners, will cover 146 hectares and has a 17.5 hour thermal storage capacity.

Construction will start this month and create up to 1000 jobs.

The new plant will join an operational 100MW facility built by Abengoa, bringing the total size of the complex to 210MW.

The complex will supply electricity under 15-year power purchase agreements to unnamed distributors.

Image: Acciona