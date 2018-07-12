Articles Filter

Acciona concentrates on Chile sun

Consortium with Abengoa to build 110MW Cerro Dominador CSP

Acciona concentrates on Chile sun image 12/07/2018

A consortium of Acciona and Abengoa has been selected to construct the 110MW Cerro Dominador concentrated solar power plant in Chile. 

Acciona will build the project, which will feature Abengoa technology and is located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

Related Stories

Cerro Dominador, which is owned by funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners, will cover 146 hectares and has a 17.5 hour thermal storage capacity.

Construction will start this month and create up to 1000 jobs.

The new plant will join an operational 100MW facility built by Abengoa, bringing the total size of the complex to 210MW.

The complex will supply electricity under 15-year power purchase agreements to unnamed distributors.

Image: Acciona

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.