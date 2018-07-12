Stone bed time at Horns Rev 3

Danish Marine contractor Peter Madsen Rederi has completed a stone bed installation for jack-up vessels working on Vattenfall's 406MW Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The stone beds were constructed in the Danish port of Esbjerg and completed in time for the first load out, Peter Madsen Rederi said. They provide a stable platform for the jack-ups.

Work included dredging approximately 30,000 square metres of seabed, dumping material offshore, procurement, transport and installation of about 20,000 square metres of stones and multi-beam surveying.

Peter Madsen Rederi chief executive Michael Normann said: "Building on vast experience from similar projects, we executed the project ahead of schedule in less than a month."

Image: Peter Madsen Rederi