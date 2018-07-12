Wind picks up for Head

Norwegian outfit Head Energy is targeting further expansion in renewables after its offshore wind business accounted for 9% of the company's overall order book in the first half of 2018, up from 7% last year.

The company had overall orders totalling Nkr345m (€36.4m) up to 30 June from its four business units – consulting, engineering, offshore wind and onshore infrastructure.

Head Energy chief financial officer Nils Haukeland said: “Going forward, Head Energy will continue the expansion of the offshore wind and onshore infrastructure units to approach the target of these two business segments combined representing 50% of the total order book.”

He added: “Meeting the 50% order book target for non-oil will thus require extra focus and resources going forward, but Head Energy is committed to reduce its oil-dependence and to actively position the company in a more balance energy landscape, in which renewable energy plays an important part.”

Image: Head Energy