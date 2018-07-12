Articles Filter

JDN voyage for Discovery

EXCLUSIVE: Belgian marine contractor to bolster fleet with MPI jack-up

JDN voyage for Discovery image 12/07/2018

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul is close to finalising a deal to acquire jack-up Discovery from UK vessel operator MPI Offshore.

The sale of the installation vessel is due to be concluded by the end of the week, according to several market sources.

Details of JDN's interest in acquiring assets from Vroon-owned MPI was first reported in subscriber-only reNEWS in January.

The six-legged Discovery will join jack-up Vole au Vent as the second installation vessel in the Belgian company’s fleet.

For more on this story see next week’s reNEWS.

Image: Discovery on duty last year at Eon's 400MW Rampion wind farm off southern England (Eon)

