Tekmar shields Borssele 1&2 wires

Orsted has selected Tekmar Energy to provide cable protection systems for the 752MW Borssele 1&2 offshore wind complex in the Dutch North Sea.

The Danish energy giant and Tekmar have also agreed a six-year deal for the latter company to provide cable protection for Orsted's future projects.

Tekmar will deliver its TekLink Generation 8 CPS for Borssele 1&2, which will be the 64th project for the company in the offshore wind sector.

“One core value for Tekmar is its customers and we therefore could not be more pleased that Orsted have chosen Tekmar not only for the Borssele 1&2 project, but also to be part of a framework going forward,” Tekmar said.

“This supports our vision to want to be the partner of choice and will drive us to innovate to support in cost and risk reduction for this project and the next generation of offshore wind farms,” it added.

Image: Tekmar