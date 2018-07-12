EDF crowds in for French solar

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to support EDF’s 5MW Aramon solar photovoltaic project in France.

The campaign, on digital investment platform WiSeed, aims to raise €200,000 for the solar farm's construction.

Aramon, in the Gard region of southern France, was awarded to EDF in March 2017 by French regulator CRE.

Construction on the plant, located on the site of a decommissioned thermal power station, will start in autumn this year.

Commissioning is slated for the first quarter of 2019.

Image: Pixabay