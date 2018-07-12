NY plans offshore auction debut

The state of New York will hold its debut 800MW offshore wind solicitation round by the end of the year, under new plans announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The New York State Public Service Commission will hold the allocation in the fourth quarter as part of a goal to source 2.3GW of projects by 2030.

A second solicitation could be issued later in 2019.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has been authorised to include project labor agreements and prevailing wages as contract requirements for any awarded project.

"This action represents another major step toward establishing a clean energy future that is secure, reliable and cost-effective,” Cuomo said.

"Robust offshore wind development is not only critical to meeting our clean energy and carbon reduction goals, this investment has the potential to create thousands of jobs and fuel a $6 billion industry for New York as it combats climate change."

Image: Wikimedia