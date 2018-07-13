Vattenfall inks Kriegers power play

Swedish developer Vattenfall has struck power off-take deals with healthcare company Novo Nordisk and bio outfit Novozymes for electricity from the 600MW Kriegers Flak wind farm off Denmark.

The deal covers about one fifth of energy produced by the project, which is due online in the Baltic Sea by the end of 2021.

Related Stories Vattenfall turns to TUV SUD

08 Jun 2018

JDN completes Kriegers twins

23 Feb 2018 The off-take agreement will start on 1 January 2020, with power from Vattenfall’s onshore wind farms covering the deal until the 72-turbine offshore site enters operation.

Novo Nordisk head of corporate environmental strategy Dorethe Nielsen said: “The agreement with Vattenfall moves Novo Nordisk one step closer to reaching our ambition: that all Novo Nordisk production facilities worldwide will run on renewable power by 2020.

“With the Vattenfall agreement all of Novo Nordisk European production will run on renewable power.”

Novozymes vice president for sourcing and facility management Lene Aabo said: “Novozymes’ products help tackle the world’s major problems, such as climate change. This makes it only natural to take responsibility for our own impact on the environment.

“This new agreement gives us a stable supply of renewable power at competitive terms. In this way, it supports an efficient production in Denmark with good jobs.”

Image: Vattenfall