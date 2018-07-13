Beatrice seal of approval

A seal has found time to relax on one of the 86 jacket foundations at the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The jacket had been installed some time ago and the local visitor did not interrupt any ongoing construction activity at the project, the developer said.

Seaway Heavy Lifting installed the last of jacket foundations at the project earlier this week.

The wind farm, which is located in the Moray Firth, is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Beatrice will comprise 84 Siemens 7MW turbines and is expected to be fully operational in 2019.

Image: Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Limited