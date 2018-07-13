Berlin urged to boost offshore

Berlin should auction a further 1.5GW of offshore wind capacity in 2019 and 2020 in the North and Baltic Seas, according to a German offshore wind developers industry group called AGOW.

AGOW supports transmission system operator TenneT’s proposal to sell some 660MW of capacity available at the DolWin 6 grid hub in an extra auction, but also wants up to 900MW of additional capacity in the Baltic Sea region auctioned.

An additional Baltic Sea auction could give WPD a new chance to build its 800MW-plus Gennaker project before 2025.

Germany’s coalition government has pledged to sell additional offshore wind capacity, but has yet to determine the timing and capacity of the auctions.

According to AGOW, policymakers have postponed plans to table a proposal until September, after the parliamentary summer break in August.

