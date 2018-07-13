MidAmerican nears Iowa start line

MidAmerican Energy Company plans to start construction of the 90.8MW Ivester wind farm in Iowa later this month.

The project, located in west central Grundy County, will feature 35 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

It will be part of MidAmerican's up to 2GW Wind XI project, scheduled for completions in December 2019.

Ivester will add approximately $875,000 in estimated average annual property taxes in Grundy County, in addition to construction and long-term operations and maintenance jobs, MidAmerican said.

MidAmerican Energy vice president of resource development Mike Fehr said: “This is an exciting year for MidAmerican Energy, as the Ivester wind farm is our latest addition that will help us increase wind generating capacity for our customers.”

Image: MidAmerican Energy