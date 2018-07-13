UK newbie eyes RE recruits

A new UK engineering and technology company called Texo Group has been set up to offer a range of services to the renewables sector, among others.

The Aberdeen-based outfit will offer fabrication work, turnkey engineering and build services, as well as drone and other inspections.

A marine business unit, including diving and remote operated vehicles, will also offer support for subsea and marine operations.

Compliance and health, safety, environment and quality consultancy to the energy industry is also provided.

Texo also has facilities in Dundee in Scotland, as well as Blyth in north-east England.

Texo Group chief operations officer John Wood said: “Texo Group combines decades of experience and expertise in technology, engineering and industrial services, together with significant capital investment to bring to market a fully integrated asset services solution for the global energy sector and other critical infrastructure industries.

“As a group we have looked at the architecture of traditional EPC companies, with fragmented supply chains and have redesigned the model to become a unique client-centric organisation which will help them work smarter, safer and more efficiently.”

Image: Texo Group