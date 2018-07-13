JDN confirms Discovery purchase

Jan De Nul has completed the acquisition of MPI jack-up Discovery for an undisclosed fee.

The deal, which reNEWS revealed yesterday was nearing conclusion, will also involve the vessel's crew and a small number of MPI staff transferred to Jan De Nul.

“The MPI Discovery will considerably strengthen our position on the market.”

The 140-metre long vessel features a 100-tonne main crane, 6000-tonne dead-weight and six legs capable of operating in water depths of up to 40 metres.

Discovery will work alongside Jan De Nul's only other offshore wind installation vessel, Vole au Vent.

Jan De Nul's pipeline of projects includes four offshore wind installation jobs across Europe and south-east Asia.

The company holds EPCI contracts at Parkwind's 224MW Northwester 2 off Belgium, Orsted's 120MW Formosa 1 and Taipower's 109.2MW Changhua project, both off Taiwan.

The Belgians are also signed on to install turbines at Trianel's Borkum West 2.2 project off the coast of Germany.

Details of JDN's interest in acquiring assets from Vroon-owned MPI was first reported in subscriber-only reNEWS in January.

Photo: Jan De Nul