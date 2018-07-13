Apple funds 1GW China green push

Technology giant Apple has launched a $300m investment fund in China aimed at developing over 1GW of renewable energy projects to deliver power to the company's suppliers.

Ten initial suppliers and Apple will jointly put money into the China Clean Energy Fund over the next four years.

10 Apr 2018 DWS Group will manage the fund on behalf of the investors, Apple said.

The 10 companies are Catcher Technology, Compal Electronics, Corning Incorporated, Golden Arrow, Jabil, Luxshare-ICT, Pegatron, Solvay, Sunway Communication and Wistron.

Apple vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said: “At Apple, we are proud to join with companies that are stepping up to address the climate challenge.

“We’re thrilled so many of our suppliers are participating in the fund and hope this model can be replicated globally to help businesses of all sizes make a significant positive impact on our planet.”

Image: Apple