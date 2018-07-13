WPD 'surprised' by Ontario U-turn

WPD has expressed surprise at a decision by the new Progressive Conservative government of Ontario to abandon the 18.45MW White Pines wind farm.

The German developer said the announcement by new Minister of Consumer Services and Government House Leader Todd Smith that the project would be abandoned effective on 10 July came as an “unmatched surprise” to the company.

11 Jul 2018 It added that all necessary permits have been obtained and the wind farm is under construction, with the first turbine completely installed.

The C$82m project was slated to go live in September.

WPD board member Hartmut Brosamle said: “Trust in the rule of law and investment security in Ontario would be trampled underfoot if the abrupt abandonment of the wind farm project, which is in the middle of construction, were confirmed.

“A halt to construction without warning from the ministry would have significant economic consequences for all involved parties.”

The company added that “like all other investors in Canada, WPD assumes that legally granted and valid approvals will be honoured at any time, even in the event of a change of government”.

It expressed concern at the signal the abandonment of the project would send to the economy of the Canadian province.

