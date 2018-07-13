Bombora hunts for wave kit

Bombora Europe has issued a tender for the procurement of a key component for its 1.5MW wave device due to be installed off the west Wales coast in 2020.

The Welsh arm of the Australian developer is on the hunt for an around 1.5MW unidirectional air turbine and associated duct work.

20 Nov 2017 The kit will include an output shaft with dynamic seal suitable for 12 months subsea deployment, it said.

The Pembroke Dock outfit has set a deadline of noon on 20 July for requests to participate in the tender.

Bombora intends to dispatch invitations to tender on 27 July and award a contract by 31 August.

The developer plans to deploy a 1.5MW mWave device at the under-development Marine Energy Test Area in the Milford Haven Waterway by the end of 2020.

