Saudis forge South Africa link

Saudi developer ACWA Power and the state-owned Central Energy Fund of South Africa are linking up to invest in renewable energy projects in the southern African country starting with the 100MW Redstone solar thermal power plant in Northern Cape province.

Construction of the plant, which will have a central salt receiver with 12 hours of thermal storage capacity, will start later this year.

ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which further strengthens our efforts supporting South Africa’s renewable energy program.

“We are committed to providing the country with the most advanced and versatile solar technology solutions which can efficiently and reliably produce clean energy throughout the 24 hour period if called upon to do so.”

Image: Pixabay