Turbine thrill at Beatrice

The first Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbine has been installed at SSE’s 588MW Beatrice wind farm off Scotland.

Swire Blue Ocean jack-up Pacific Orca completed the job and is continuing with installation of 83 remaining units in the Moray Firth.

First power at the site is expected over the summer.

Full commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2019.

Beatrice is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

