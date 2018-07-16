Articles Filter

Turbine thrill at Beatrice

First of 84 Siemens Gamesa 7MW units in place at 588MW wind farm

Turbine thrill at Beatrice image 16/07/2018

The first Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbine has been installed at SSE’s 588MW Beatrice wind farm off Scotland.

Swire Blue Ocean jack-up Pacific Orca completed the job and is continuing with installation of 83 remaining units in the Moray Firth.

First power at the site is expected over the summer.

Full commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2019.

Beatrice is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Image: BOWL

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.