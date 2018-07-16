Onshore 'backing' from UK public

Two-thirds of UK voters back a change of government policy to support onshore wind, according to a YouGov poll.

Only 15% opposed a policy change, with 65% of people in rural areas and 61% of Conservative Party voters in favour of support for onshore wind.

People polled also favoured the building of onshore wind over other infrastructure developments in their local areas, gaining 23% support ahead of new railway lines with 22% and housing development with 17%.

RenewableUK executive director Emma Pinchbeck said: “The government’s policy is massively out of step with public opinion, including the views of Conservative voters.

“Whether it’s the over-65s, people in rural communities or younger voters who want action on climate change, abandoning the onshore wind ban is popular across the board.

“Onshore wind is the UK’s cheapest new power source, bar none, and excluding it from the market means we’ll have to rely on more expensive technologies to meet our future power needs.”

Image: Pexels