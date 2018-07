The first GE 3.6-137 turbine has been installed at the 650MW Markbygden Ett wind farm in Sweden.

The Skr2bn (€193m) project, which is part of the Markbygden wind complex, will feature 179 GE machines.

GE and the Green Investment Group are developing the 650MW project.

Markbygden Ett is expected to be fully operational next year.

Image: GE