Enel opens R&D doors

Enel has inaugurated a renewable energy innovation hub and laboratory near Catania on the Italian island of Sicily.

The company said the 100,000 square metre complex at Passo Martino is ready to host companies and research centres, with a particular focus on experimental solar power technologies but also storage, wind and micro-grids.

18 Jun 2018 Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises will be chosen to work at the hub through special 'calls' on Enel's crowdsourcing platform or through direct invitations.

Companies will be able to test new technologies and innovations at the hub, supported by Enel personnel.

The Catania centre will also focus on other new technologies that can be utilised in the energy sector, such as big data, automation, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Image: Enel