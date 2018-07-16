Articles Filter

Enel opens R&D doors

Innovation hub inaugurated at Passo Martino in Sicily 

Enel opens R&D doors image 16/07/2018

Enel has inaugurated a renewable energy innovation hub and laboratory near Catania on the Italian island of Sicily.

The company said the 100,000 square metre complex at Passo Martino is ready to host companies and research centres, with a particular focus on experimental solar power technologies but also storage, wind and micro-grids.

Related Stories

Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises will be chosen to work at the hub through special 'calls' on Enel's crowdsourcing platform or through direct invitations.

Companies will be able to test new technologies and innovations at the hub, supported by Enel personnel.

The Catania centre will also focus on other new technologies that can be utilised in the energy sector, such as big data, automation, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Image: Enel

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.