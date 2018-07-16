TPs make DeBu debut

Big Lift cargo vessel Happy Star has brought the the first 11 transition pieces to Cuxhaven port in Germany for load out to Northland’s 252MW DeBu wind farm.

A joint venture of Idesa and Windar Renovables has fabricated the transition pieces for the project at Aviles, Spain.

05 Jun 2018 Happy Star is expected to make a total of three trips from Aviles to Cuxhaven to transport the 31 transition pieces to the project’s marshalling harbour.

Van Oord, the balance of plant contractor for the project, is responsible for the installation of the foundations at the construction site some 95km northwest of Borkum island.

The project will feature 31 MHI Vestas 8MW wind turbines and is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of 2019.

