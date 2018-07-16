Germans monitor Merkur wiring

Deutsche Offshore Consult has completed supervision work of array cable installation at the 396MW Merkur Offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Tideway, part of the DEME Group, installed the cables up until the end of May this year.

20 Apr 2017 The supervisory work started with the monitoring of cable production in Sweden and Norway and concluded with cables testing at sea, Deutsche Offshore Consult said.

The wires have an overall length of 84.6km and a total weight of approximately 2700 tonnes.

Deutsche Offshore Consult provided Merkur with onshore and offshore site supervisors, with the team deployed on six different special vessels to supervise cable laying, burying and connection, as well as the subsequent tests.

It was also involved in the construction phase of the offshore substation platform in Belgium. The platform will relay electricity generated by the wind farm to TenneT’s DolWin gamma substation.

Deutsche Offshore Consult executive Jorg Engicht said: “We thank the Merkur Offshore team for the good cooperation as well as the trust they placed in us.

“The successful completion of the inner array cable installation of the wind farm is an important milestone of this impressive offshore wind project, and we are proud to have contributed to it.”

Partners Group owns 50% of Merkur, Infrared 25%, while DEME and Coriolis each have 12.5% stakes.

Coriolis is a joint venture between GE and L’Agence de l’Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l’Energie acting on behalf of the French state.

GE has installed more than half of the project’s 66 Haliade 150-6MW turbines.

Turbine installation at the project site some 45km North of the island of Borkum is scheduled to be wrapped up in September.

The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: Deutsche Offshore Consult