Investor eyes Nevada mega-PV

Global investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has unveiled plans for the 690MW Gemini solar farm in Nevada.

The project will be built in two stages starting with 440MW phase connected to NV Energy's Crystal substation via a 230kV link and supplying power to local customers.

Gemini will be built on 18,000 hectares of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) supervised land 40km northeast of Las Vegas.

Quinbrook will fund the project, with partner Arevia Power overseeing development and construction.

Almost 3800 jobs could be created by Gemini's construction, with up to $463m in economic development value to the Nevada economy.

A worksite agreement has been signed with IBEW Local Unions 396 and 357 of southern Nevada with greater than 75% of the project's workforce expected to come from union labourers.

The BLM is carrying out an environmental review of the site in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. It is expected to make a decision by July next year.

If approved, construction would be expected in start in the third quarter of 2019, Quinbrook said.

The Moapa Band of Paiute Indians have signed a letter of support in favour of the project, the investment manager said.

Quinbrook senior managing director Jeff Hunter said: “A project of this scale will have a very positive impact on the state of Nevada and Las Vegas in particular, and we are grateful for the assistance and cooperation received from the Bureau of Land Management to date.

”Gemini is a uniquely positioned project in close proximity to both Las Vegas and export connections to California and Arizona.”

Arevia Power chief development officer Ricardo Graf said: “Arevia Power is excited to assist Quinbrook in developing one of the largest solar projects in the western US.

“This flagship project is testament to our strong partnership. Arevia would also like to thank both the Federal and Nevada State agencies for their effective efforts in guiding the development of Gemini.”

Image: Pixabay