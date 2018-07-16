Dubai date for Oz consultants

ACWA Power and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority have appointed consultancy Advisian as owner’s engineer for the 700MW fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar complex in Dubai.

Advisian, part of Australian-listed outfit WorleyParsons, will protect the owner’s interests by ensuring all contractors are adhering to project specifications on the concentrated solar power project.

Advisian's team will be based in Madrid, Spain, and Shanghai, China, as well as Dubai.

WorleyParsons chief executive Andrew Wood said: “With our staff having been involved in half of all CSP projects globally, we are excited to work on this project that, combined with solar PV, will provide solar electricity around the clock at a cost that is competitive with conventional power in Dubai.”

ACWA Power and DEWA are developing the project through a joint venture project company called Noor Energy 1.

The first 13MW photovoltaic phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum complex has been operational since 2013, with the second 200MW PV stage coming online in March 2017.

In May, the first 200MW of the 800MW third phase became operational. A further two 300MW phases are due online in 2019 and 2020.

Image: impression of the concentrated solar park (Advisian/WorleyParsons)