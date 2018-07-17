Invenergy fuels Alliant Iowa drive

Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company and Invenergy have agreed a deal to develop the 210MW Richland wind farm in the US state.

Under the terms of the agreement, Invenergy will complete development of the project and Alliant will then construct and own the wind farm, which will be located in Sac County.

31 May 2018 Over 150 construction jobs are expected to be created by Richland, as well as millions of dollars of economic benefits to the local area, Alliant said.

Richland is slated for completion in early 2020 and is part of Alliant Energy’s plan to add 1GW of new wind generation for its Iowa customers by the end of the decade.

The expansion comes from five new wind farms in Iowa, with Richland the fifth and final part of the initiative.

Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company president Doug Kopp said: “Wind energy is a win for Iowans and especially our customers.

“Because there is no fuel cost associated with wind generation, when complete, our five new wind farms will produce cost-effective, clean energy for our customers for decades.”

