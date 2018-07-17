Articles Filter

GE strikes 300MW India gold

Deal agreed with KP Energy for 120 2.5MW turbines

GE India Industrial and KP Energy are to develop a 300MW wind farm in Indian state of Gujarat.

The project, located at Kutch, will feature 120 GE 2.5MW turbines.

It will be connected to the Interstate Transmission System network at Kutch and is expected to be fully commissioned in September next year.

KP Energy has developed the project, having carried out resource mobilisation and gained permitting and other approvals. 

Image: GE

