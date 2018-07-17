Lidar lights up Ocean Wind

Orsted has deployed an Axys Technologies' Flidar WindSentinel floating lidar at the site of the 1GW Ocean Wind offshore wind farm off the coast of Atlantic City in New Jersey.

The lidar will measure wind speed and direction to help determine the best locations and positions for wind turbines at the site 16km off the coast.

27 May 2013 WindSentinel is also equipped with sensors to measure wave directions, ocean currents, tide, salinity, water temperature, atmospheric pressure and air temperature.

It operates autonomously is powered by its own renewable energy system, Axys said.

Orsted North America president Thomas Brostrom said: “We are pleased to partner with Axys Technologies and utilise their innovative technology to retrieve mission critical data.

“This is another important milestone for the project that will bring us closer to having the first utility scale offshore wind farm in New Jersey.”

Axys president and chief executive PS Reilly said: “Axys Technologies is delighted to work with the Ocean Wind team to support the development phase of their project.

“This Flidar WindSentinel system will provide them with reliable and accurate data that will help to ensure project success.”

