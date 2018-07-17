Fugro signs off at Saint-Nazaire

Fugro has completed a geotechnical survey of the 480MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm off the coast of France.

The work was undertaken using two vessels – the jack-up barge Excalibur and Scout drill ship.

It lasted two months and was completed at the end of June, according to the project developers.

The EMF consortium, comprising EDF Energies Nouvelles and Canadian outfit Enbridge, is developing the wind farm.

Saint-Nazaire will feature 80 GE 6MW Haliade 150 turbines located off the coast of the Loire-Atlantique region in western France.

Image: Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind