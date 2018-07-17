DK opens turbine test site call

Denmark has opened a tender to fill four new wind turbine test sites at Osterild and Hovsore in the west Jutland region of the country.

DTU, which is responsible for the test sites, issued the call.

Two new turbine locations will be added at both sites from 2019, bringing the total available slots to 16.

The plans also increase the tip height for testing to 330 metres at Osterild and 220 metres at Hovsore.

Companies can also apply for supplementary funding from a Dkr102m (€14m) subsidy pool established for turbines set up at the four new test sites.

The application process is open until 7 December.

Image: Vestas turbine at Hovsore test site (Vestas)