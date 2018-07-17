Scots tidal berths in Canada

Sustainable Marine Energy’s Plat-I floating tidal device has arrived in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia prior to testing in the Bay of Fundy.

The platform arrived in Halifax aboard Atlantic Container Line’s Atlantic Sky containership having sailed from the UK port of Liverpool.

The non-grid connected tests aim to demonstrate Plat-I performance in Nova Scotian tidal conditions.

SME said the proposed deployment is a "crucial stepping stone” for future commercial projects in Nova Scotia, including at the nearby FORCE test site.

The Plat-I device consists of four 70kW Schottel SIT 250 turbines with 6.3-metre diameter rotors.

Image: Plat-I floating tidal platform (SME)