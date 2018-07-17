Ventient taps NatPow nous 

Natural Power is to provide turbine servicing at Ventient Energy's 10MW Westfield wind farm in Fife, Scotland.

The project, which has been operational since 2013, features four Nordex N90 2.5MW machines.

25 May 2018 Natural Power will carry out a planned predictive maintenance schedule, as well as reactive repairs and respond to any major component failures.

Westfield will be remotely monitored via Natural Power’s control centre in Scotland.

The contract, awarded by Ventient following a competitive tender, brings Natural Power’s servicing portfolio to 175 turbines.

Ventient Energy chief executive Scott Mackenzie said: “During our discussions with Natural Power, we have been impressed with their capabilities and experience and it is great to see a local supplier win this contract.

“We are looking forward to working with Natural Power at Westfield to help drive the operational performance of the wind farm and add value to the Ventient Energy portfolio.”

Natural Power head of operations Stuart Egan said: “We have been growing our independent servicing team in response to an increasing demand from operators to move from existing contracts with the turbine manufacturers.

“In doing so, we are able to provide a more transparent, responsive and bespoke service at a lower cost. This contract win marks an exciting milestone for Natural Power and we look forward to demonstrating the impact we can make through our independent approach to servicing.”

Image: Nordex