Anesco sells Rock Farm storage

Eelpower has acquired the 20MW Rock Farm battery storage plant in England from Anesco for an undisclosed fee.

Rock Farm (pictured) is located near Ludlow in Shropshire and is connected to the local Western Power Distribution grid.

The project was commissioned in June.

Anesco will continue to provide operations and maintenance through its AnescoMeter service.

Rock Farm is also connected to Limejump’s virtual power plant to help generate maximum returns.

Eelpower chief executive Mark Simon said: “We intend to deploy significant battery capacity – 1GW by 2022, to provide National Grid and local grid companies with the flexibility that the system needs while building a platform for us to profitably trade electricity.

“Our working relationship with Anesco has been invaluable, helping us to take advantage of the opportunities in the storage market.”

In November 2017, Eelpower also acquired a 10MW storage unit at Leverton in Lincolnshire from Anesco.

Earlier this year, Eelpower, supported by Anesco, co-located storage units at two low-head river hydro schemes in Yorkshire.

It has also acquired two storage schemes that will be commissioned later this year – a 10MW project near Winchester and an 8MW scheme in Cumbria.

Anesco executive chairman Steve Shine said: “We have now developed a number of highly successful projects with Eelpower and our teams work very well together.

“Anesco’s role in this market is now growing at pace thanks to our unique ability to model long term revenue streams and prove the financial viability of energy storage for investors like Eelpower.”

Image: Eelpower/Anesco