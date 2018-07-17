Dutch Ears on turbine monitoring

European sustainable energy accelerator InnoEnergy has backed Dutch outfit OneWatt's motor monitoring system for the onshore and offshore wind, hydro-power and other industrial sectors.

The Embedded Acoustic Recognition Sensors (Ears) system uses acoustic data to predict equipment motor faults.

15 Jan 2014 “The technology’s machine learning algorithms offer wind and hydro-power companies the ability to understand not only when a fault will occur but how and where – optimising maintenance schedules and reducing the energy consumption of equipment,” OneWatt said.

It joined InnoEnergy’s 'Highway' this year to help accelerate commercialisation of the technology.

The Highway programme supports early-stage start-ups in the go-to-market phase.

InnoEnergy is providing OneWatt with financial assistance, as well as helping with technical development, identification of target markets and access to its network of more than 385 project partners.

OneWatt chief technology officer Paolo Samontanez said: “Ears literally listens to motors to prevent equipment failure.

“This technology has the potential to make a real difference to how the renewables sector operates and we’re currently piloting the system with a number of key clients.”

InnoEnergy Benelux chief executive Jacob Ruiter said: “By predicting maintenance, Ears enables wind and hydro-power turbines to run more efficiently.

“And there’s an added benefit here – it actually reduces the energy consumption of equipment, contributing to Europe’s goal of lowering carbon dioxide emissions.”

