N-Sea strengthens survey squad

UK-Dutch subsea services provider N-Sea has appointed Hans Van Peet as the company’s survey head.

Van Peet (pictured) was previously with Heerema Marine Contractors and is a specialist in survey, positioning and remote operated vehicle intervention.

He will be based in the Netherlands and have responsibility for overseeing all survey activities at N-Sea.

Van Peet will also be tasked with driving forward innovation of survey products, services and technology.

N-Sea chief executive Gerard Keser said: “We are delighted to welcome Hans van Peet to N-Sea’s management team.

“His vast survey knowledge, technical background teamed with his management experience, will be a tremendous asset to the company.”

Van Peet said: “I am looking forward to help shape the direction of future survey activities for N-Sea, at what is an exciting time for the company.

“I believe the role will allow me to play a key part in delivering the strategic results required for long-term success and I’m pleased to be working with a company with such a strong track record.”

Image: N-Sea