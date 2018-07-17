Articles Filter

Azure Power tops 3GW

Indian developer hits milestone after winning rights to 300MW PV project

Azure Power tops 3GW 17/07/2018

Indian renewables developer Azure Power has surpassed 3GW in its project portfolio, after securing the rights to develop a 300MW photovoltaic scheme in a recent auction by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

The latest project is part of the Interstate Transmission System scheme and so can be developed anywhere in India, the company said.

Commissioning is expected by 2020. The project will also sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI.  

Azure Power founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “We started with the vision of providing affordable solar power for generations and the mission to be the lowest cost power producer in the world. 

“Through our collective efforts and support from our stakeholders, we have achieved this important milestone of crossing a 3GW portfolio with large scale, mini/micro grid and rooftop projects across the country.” 

Image: Azure Power

