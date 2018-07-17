EnBW takes Swedish onshore step
11.2MW wind farm will feature three Senvion 3.4M turbines
German utility EnBW has announced plans to build its first onshore wind farm in Sweden.
A newly established Swedish subsidiary EnBW Sverige, based in Falkenberg, will develop the 11.2MW project at Rammarehemmet in the municipality of Tidaholm.
The project’s three Senvion 3.4M turbines, which will have hub heights of 112 metres and rotor diameters of 140 metres, are scheduled to be commissioned in the summer of 2019, EnBW said.
The company has been active in Sweden since its acquisition of Connected Wind Services in 2016.
EnBW portfolio development head Dirk Gusewell said: “Just a few weeks after entering the French market, we are delighted to be able to expand our activities abroad in another attractive European market with EnBW Sverige.
“As an experienced project developer and operator, we will be represented by our own team and will also make a contribution in this market to the expansion of renewable energies.”
