EnBW takes Swedish onshore step

German utility EnBW has announced plans to build its first onshore wind farm in Sweden.

A newly established Swedish subsidiary EnBW Sverige, based in Falkenberg, will develop the 11.2MW project at Rammarehemmet in the municipality of Tidaholm.

The company has been active in Sweden since its acquisition of Connected Wind Services in 2016.

EnBW portfolio development head Dirk Gusewell said: “Just a few weeks after entering the French market, we are delighted to be able to expand our activities abroad in another attractive European market with EnBW Sverige.

“As an experienced project developer and operator, we will be represented by our own team and will also make a contribution in this market to the expansion of renewable energies.”

