Canadians flush for EU push

Canadian clean energy software company Clir Renewables has opened an office in the UK, after a successful seed stage financing round of €1.4m.

The company said the new office is “strategically located to support European clients and draw on local expertise”.

Clir's cloud-based tools aim to help asset managers and project owners maximise production and gain information on performance.

The UK office adds to the company's presence in Canada and the US.

Clir Renewables Europe director Craig McCall said: “In the last year, the owners and operators of more than 2GW of projects have subscribed to Clir, including eight projects in the UK.

“We see great potential in the 170GW of wind assets across Europe, and so establishing a base to support our European clients was a natural progression.”

Image: Pixabay