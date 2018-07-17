Eon hires TUV SUD inspectors

Eon has awarded TUV SUD a contract to carry out inspections at the 302MW Amrumbank West and 385MW Arkona offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, respectively.

The work will be carried out in accordance with the requirements of Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency.

The operational Amrumbank West is located some 32km North of Heligoland and features 80 Siemens Gamesa 3.77MW 150 turbines.

Arkona, currently under construction at the project site some 35km northeast of Rugen island, will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW wind turbines.

TUV SUD head of offshore wind Alexander Heitmann said: “We are pursuing a holistic concept. With our efficient combination testing during the operational phase, we can contribute to further cost reductions in offshore wind energy, helping operators in a solution-oriented and cost-optimised manner, without sacrificing safety.”

Image: first turbine at Arkona (Image: 2018 ds Xpress GmbH)