Lamprell wraps up EA1 jackets

Lamprell has loaded out the last completed jacket foundations from its yard in Dubai for ScottishPower Renewables’ 714MW East Anglia 1 wind farm off the east coast of England.

The structures are currently being transported to ScottishPower's marshalling facility at Vlissingen’s BOW terminal in the Netherlands, the fabricator said.

31 Jan 2018 It added that part-fabricated 'flat pack' units made by Lamprell are continuing to be assembled by Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard for delivery later this year.

Lamprell was contracted to supply a total of 36 fully assembled jackets and 24 ‘flat-pack’ units for assembly in Belfast.

Spanish company Navantia is building the remaining 42 jacket foundations for the project at its Fene yard.

EA1 will consist of 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines. Turbine installation is scheduled to start in the summer of 2019.

Image: Lamprell