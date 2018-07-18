Marine trio signs Wales pact

Marine Energy Wales has signed an agreement with the European Marine Energy Centre and Wave Hub to provide strategic advice for the development of the Marine Energy Test Area (META) in Pembrokeshire.

The partners will help META to become a series of pre-consented, non-grid connected sites suitable for a range of component, sub-assembly and marine device tests.

Marine Energy Wales said EMEC and Wave Hub’s knowledge of leasing, licensing, operations and commercial activities would be “invaluable”.

“This agreement demonstrates that the marine energy sector is a catalyst for positive cross-border collaboration across the UK,” said META operations manager Joseph Kidd.

“By working together and sharing knowledge we hope to create a project which will provide added value to the UK’s world-leading established test centre network.”

Wave Hub director Claire Gibson added: “As the seabed leaseholder for the Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone, we have a real interest in ensuring META is a success as it offers technology developers a flexible space to undertake their initial testing before deploying at scale.”

Image: Milford Haven Waterway (Marine Energy Wales)